Emirates NBD may price 7-yr benchmark EUR bond on Monday -leads

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD) may price a seven-year Regulation S-compliant benchmark bond denominated in euros as early as Monday, because it is already oversubscribed for benchmark size, a document from lead managers said.

Earlier in the day, Dubai’s largest lender set initial price thoughts for the issue at 140-150 basis points over midswaps.

Books will likely close at the end of the working day in London, the document showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million. If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors inside the United States cannot buy the offering.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING and Emirates NBD are arrangers for the bond issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)