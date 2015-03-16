Emirates NBD tightens final spread for euro benchmark 7-yr bond -leads

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD) tightened price guidance for a benchmark seven-year Regulation S-compliant bond denominated in euros, which will price later in the day, a document from lead managers showed on Monday.

Dubai’s largest lender set the final spread at 135 basis points over midswaps, the document showed. That is tighter than guidance issued earlier in the day of between 140 and 150 bps.

Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody’s and Fitch respectively, ENBD has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING and itself to arrange investor meetings, which ended in London on Thursday.

The deal drew orders of around 1.2 billion euros, the document said.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million. If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors inside the United States cannot buy the offer. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)