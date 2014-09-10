FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates NBD $500 mln perpetual bond launched at 6.375 pct
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Emirates NBD $500 mln perpetual bond launched at 6.375 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest lender, launched a $500 million, Tier 1 capital-boosting bond at 6.375 percent, a document from lead managers said.

Pricing guidance for the perpetual bond had been given in the area of 6.5 percent earlier on Wednesday.

The order book closed in excess of $1.3 billion. Allocations and pricing were to occur later on Wednesday afternoon.

Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD’s own investment banking arm were arranging the sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

