Dubai's Emirates NBD to price NZ dollar bond on Monday - leads

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD) will price a bond offering denominated in New Zealand dollars later on Monday after releasing price guidance for the transaction, a document from lead managers said.

Dubai’s largest lender has set initial price thoughts for the 100 million New Zealand dollar ($77.6 million) issue of five years duration at 165 basis points over New Zealand midswaps, the document showed.

ANZ and Deutsche Bank have been picked to arrange the bond sale, which will price during London business hours.

Earlier this month, the lender priced a $500 million, Tier 1 capital-boosting bond at 6.375 percent. (1 US dollar = 1.2892 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)