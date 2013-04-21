FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's ENBD says CEO Pudner resigning
April 21, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

Dubai's ENBD says CEO Pudner resigning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Rick Pudner, chief executive of Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, is resigning, the bank said on Sunday without giving a reason.

Pudner is expected to serve out his tenure at the bank until the end of this year; “then he will hand over the role to a new leader as part of the succession planning process and the organisation’s strategy for change and transformation,” ENBD said in a brief emailed statement.

The statement noted that Pudner had joined ENBD over seven years ago and had contributed to all the achievements of the bank.

Reporting by David French and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia

