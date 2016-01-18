FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai bank ENBD says 2016 loan growth to fall to mid-single digits
January 18, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai bank ENBD says 2016 loan growth to fall to mid-single digits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates NBD (ENBD) expects its loan growth to fall to a mid-single digit percentage in 2016, the bank said on Monday.

This compares with loan growth of 10 percent in 2015, the emirate’s largest lender wrote in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

The bank said the likely drop would be because of subdued demand.

Earlier on Monday, ENBD reported a 74 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit as fees rose and provisions fell. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, writing by Matt Smith, editing by David French)

