Acquisitions planned for Network International - Warburg Pincus exec
November 26, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Acquisitions planned for Network International - Warburg Pincus exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity company Warburg Pincus will provide Network International with the firepower to undertake an “aggressive acquisition programme”, a senior executive at Warburg Pincus told Reuters on Thursday.

Joseph Schull, managing director and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Warburg Pincus, was speaking after it partnered with General Atlantic to buy a 49 percent stake in the United Arab Emirates-based payments processing firm from The Abraaj Group.

“Our investment approach is to bring the capital base and scale of a large global fund into the growth investing market, and we can provide Network International with significant firepower and support for an aggressive acquisition programme,” Schull told Reuters.

An initial public offering (IPO) of Network International in five to seven years is “certainly a possibility,” he added.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
