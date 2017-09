DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Emirates NBD Capital, Mohammad Kamran Wajid, has resigned from the bank to pursue other opportunities, a spokesman for Dubai’s largest lender confirmed on Monday.

Wajid had been head of the investment banking arm of Emirates NBD since 2012, part of a 17-year career with the bank.

An announcement on his successor would be made in due course, the spokesman added. (Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)