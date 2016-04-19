Dubai bank Emirates NBD sheds about 300 jobs from two units

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest lender, has laid off around 300 people in recent weeks at two subsidiaries as it seeks to cope with a weaker economy, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The bank made around 100 people redundant from Emirates Money as part of a move to merge the small business finance provider with Emirates NBD’s operations to save costs, the spokesman told Reuters.

Emirates Islamic (EI), the group’s sharia-compliant unit, also shed around 200 people, the spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, ENBD reported a first-quarter net profit of 1.81 billion dirhams ($492.8 million), up by 8 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)