Dubai bank Emirates NBD sheds about 300 jobs from two units
April 19, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Dubai bank Emirates NBD sheds about 300 jobs from two units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest lender, has laid off around 300 people in recent weeks at two subsidiaries as it seeks to cope with a weaker economy, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The bank made around 100 people redundant from Emirates Money as part of a move to merge the small business finance provider with Emirates NBD’s operations to save costs, the spokesman told Reuters.

Emirates Islamic (EI), the group’s sharia-compliant unit, also shed around 200 people, the spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, ENBD reported a first-quarter net profit of 1.81 billion dirhams ($492.8 million), up by 8 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
