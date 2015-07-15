Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 net profit rises 26 pct

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest lender, posted a 26 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, slightly missing analysts’ forecasts.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a profit of 1.65 billion dirhams ($449 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.31 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014, according to Reuters calculations.

ENBD didn’t provide a quarterly breakdown in its first-half results filing, so Reuters calculated figures for the three months using previous financial statements.

An average of six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 1.69 billion dirhams for the second quarter.

For the first half of 2015, the bank reported a net profit of 3.32 billion dirhams, up 41 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)