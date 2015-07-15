FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 net profit rises 26 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 net profit rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest lender, posted a 26 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, slightly missing analysts’ forecasts.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a profit of 1.65 billion dirhams ($449 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.31 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014, according to Reuters calculations.

ENBD didn’t provide a quarterly breakdown in its first-half results filing, so Reuters calculated figures for the three months using previous financial statements.

An average of six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 1.69 billion dirhams for the second quarter.

For the first half of 2015, the bank reported a net profit of 3.32 billion dirhams, up 41 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.