January 18, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Emirates NBD Q4 net profit rises 74 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest bank, posted a 74 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.

The first lender in the United Arab Emirates to announce its earnings made a net profit of 2.13 billion dirhams ($579.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 1.23 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014, Emirates NBD said in a bourse statement.

Analysts at Beltone Financial and HSBC forecast the bank would make a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.31 billion dirhams and 1.71 billion dirhams respectively.

The bank, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, said its annual net profit for 2015 was 7.12 billion dirhams, up 39 percent year-on-year.

ENBD’s board of directors has recommended an annual dividend of 0.40 dirham per share for 2015, up from 0.35 dirhams proposed for 2014.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

