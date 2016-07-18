FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

Dubai bank Emirates NBD's Q2 net profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted on Monday a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank made a net profit of 1.91 billion dirhams ($520.04 million) in the three months to June 30, according to a statement. That compared to 1.65 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

Four analysts on average had forecast the bank would make a net profit of 1.80 billion dirhams for the quarter.

For the first half of the year, the bank, 55.6 percent owned by state fund Investment Corp. of Dubai, said net profit reached 3.72 billion dirhams, up 12 percent from the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
