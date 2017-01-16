FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Emirates NBD Q4 net profit dips 13 pct, maintains dividend
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 7 months ago

Emirates NBD Q4 net profit dips 13 pct, maintains dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, but the earnings still beat analysts' forecasts.

The bank made a net profit of 1.86 billion dirhams ($506.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, it said in a statement, compared to 2.13 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

Three analysts on average forecast the bank would make a net profit for the quarter of 1.62 billion dirhams.

The bank, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp. of Dubai, reported a 2 percent rise in annual net profit for 2016 to 7.24 billion dirhams, compared to 7.12 billion dirhams in 2015.

ENBD's board of directors recommended an annual dividend of 0.40 dirham per share for 2016, the same level as for the previous year.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting By Tom Arnold

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.