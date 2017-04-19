Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The bank made a net profit of 1.87 billion dirhams ($509 million) in the three months to March 31, a statement from the bank said, compared to 1.81 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2016.

The bank, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp. of Dubai and viewed as a barometer for the health of the Dubai economy, said the results were 'underpinned by a control on expenses and an improved cost of risk.'