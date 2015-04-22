Dubai's Emirates NBD Q1 profit rises 60 pct, beats estimates

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest lender, posted a 60 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.67 billion dirhams ($454.67 million) in the three months to March 31, a statement from the bank said. This is up from 1.04 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014.

Four analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Emirates NBD would make a fourth- quarter net profit of 1.46 billion dirhams.

The bank said its coverage ratio for bad loans reached 103.9 percent at March-end, up from 60.7 percent at the same point of last year. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)