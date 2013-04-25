Dubai lender Emirates NBD Q1 net profit jumps 31 pct

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank by market value, on Thursday said its first-quarter net profit rose 31 percent, beating the average forecast of analysts.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 837 million uae dirhams in the three months to March 31, a statement from the bank said, compared to 641 million dirhams in the same period last year.

An average of three analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 676 million dirhams.

Provisions for the opening quarter stood at 888 million dirhams, down from the 1.1 billion dirhams the bank recorded in the same three months of last year. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)