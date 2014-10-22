Dubai's Emirates NBD Q3 net profit doubles, beats forecasts - statement

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, beat analysts’ forecasts on Wednesday as it reported a doubling of third-quarter net profit, aided by a fall in provisioning.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.56 billion dirhams ($424.7 million) in the three months to September 30, a statement from the bank said, compared to 775 million dirhams in the same period last year.

An average of five analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 1.16 billion dirhams for the third quarter.

ENBD’s earnings have been given a lift in recent quarters by a resurgence in the Dubai economy, which has been boosted by a strengthening property market and a scaling down of debt troubles after a severe financial crisis.

In the third quarter, impairment allowances worth 1.22 billion dirhams were allocated, down from the 1.52 billion dirhams recorded in the same period of 2013. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)