FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emirates NBD Q3 net profit doubles, beats forecasts - statement
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD Q3 net profit doubles, beats forecasts - statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, beat analysts’ forecasts on Wednesday as it reported a doubling of third-quarter net profit, aided by a fall in provisioning.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.56 billion dirhams ($424.7 million) in the three months to September 30, a statement from the bank said, compared to 775 million dirhams in the same period last year.

An average of five analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 1.16 billion dirhams for the third quarter.

ENBD’s earnings have been given a lift in recent quarters by a resurgence in the Dubai economy, which has been boosted by a strengthening property market and a scaling down of debt troubles after a severe financial crisis.

In the third quarter, impairment allowances worth 1.22 billion dirhams were allocated, down from the 1.52 billion dirhams recorded in the same period of 2013. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.