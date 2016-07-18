UPDATE 1-Dubai's ENBD profit up 16 pct as bad loan provisions drop

* Q2 net profit 1.91 bln dhs vs 1.65 bln dhs yr-ago - statement

* Aided by 30 pct drop in provisions

* Net interest income, non-interest income edge up (Adds detail, context)

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Dubai's largest lender, Emirates NBD (ENBD), reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Monday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts, aided by a cut in the amount of cash it sets aside to cover bad debt.

The bank, seen as a gauge of the emirate's economy, warned that Dubai's economic growth is expected to slow in 2016 as lower oil prices contribute to tighter fiscal policy.

ENBD recorded its 16th consecutive quarter of rising earnings at a time when profitability at other lenders in the United Arab Emirates is challenged by a weaker economy.

ENBD made a net profit of 1.91 billion dirhams ($520 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.

This was well ahead of the 1.65 billion dirhams it earned in the corresponding period of 2015, as well as the 1.80 billion dirham consensus estimate from four analysts.

Driving profit growth was a 30 percent drop in provisions to 626 million dirhams, as the cost of risk continued to improve and it recovered more cash from loans previously classed as bad, it said.

Reflecting the bank's improved performance, ENBD's non-performing loans ratio eased to 6.6 percent. The rate has gradually improved from a peak of 14.3 percent in 2012 following the real estate crash and a debt crisis at Dubai state-owned investment companies.

Net interest income from traditional banking operations rose 2 percent to 2.54 billion dirhams, aided by higher loan growth and a year-on-year increase in the Emirates Interbank Offered Rate, against which local currency loans are priced.

This growth helped offset a 6 percent increase in operating expenses, despite the bank laying off around 300 people earlier this year at Emirates Islamic Bank and another subsidiary. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)