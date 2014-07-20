FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai bank ENBD repays final $1.1 bln of 2008 govt support
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai bank ENBD repays final $1.1 bln of 2008 govt support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, has repaid the remaining 4 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) of support which it received from the United Arab Emirates government in 2008, the country’s finance ministry said.

The UAE ministry of finance injected 70 billion dirhams into the country’s banks to shore up balance sheets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 triggered a crisis in the world’s financial system.

“Emirates NBD informed the ministry this week that it had repaid 4 billion dirhams to the Finance Ministry which is the final payment of the government subsidies that the bank had received,” the ministry’s website quoted undersecretary Younis Haji al-Khoori as saying in a statement dated last week but seen on Sunday.

ENBD had repaid the rest of its total 12.6 billion dirhams of support in 2013. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.