UAE bank Emirates NBD gets nod to raise bond programme to $12.5 bln
February 24, 2016 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

UAE bank Emirates NBD gets nod to raise bond programme to $12.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Emirates NBD have approved the bank’s proposal to raise its euro medium-term note programme to $12.5 billion, from the previous $7.5 billion, the lender said on Wednesday.

Approval was also granted for the bank to establish any similar debt programme, as well as to issue debt on a standalone basis, including without limitation, through the issuance of conventional notes, structured notes or other debt funding, the bank said in a bourse statement.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
