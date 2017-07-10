DUBAI The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday it was looking to set up new partnerships with some of the world's largest institutions and float some of its services businesses on local equity markets.

It has already begun discussions about the new partnerships which are expected to be announced later this year, ADNOC group chief executive Sultan al-Jaber told The National newspaper in an interview.

Jaber also said ADNOC planned to list minority stakes in some of its services businesses through initial public offerings (IPOs) on local equity markets. An IPO at the group holding level was not on the table, he said.

The company later confirmed details from the interview in a statement.

ADNOC's plan to list some of its services businesses comes as other Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, have also unveiled plans to list their energy assets.

Saudi oil company Aramco is planning a listing next year to raise as much as $100 billion for investment in new industries, as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil exports in an era of cheap crude.

Oman said earlier this year it planned to offer shares in some state-owned downstream energy companies to the public, partly to raise money amid low oil prices.

The difference between the investors ADNOC is currently seeking and existing partners is that they could also include "large trading houses, international pension funds, private equity investors and global infrastructure specialists rather than just national oil companies and international oil companies," the Abu Dhabi-based paper said.

ADNOC is looking to the new investors to support it in securing market access for its products, especially in Asia.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Editing by Sylvia Westall)