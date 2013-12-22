FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's MAF to invest $467 mln in Oman mall project
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's MAF to invest $467 mln in Oman mall project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Dubai retail group Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) on Sunday announced plans to invest 180 million Omani rials ($467 million) to build a shopping mall in the neighbouring Gulf state of Oman.

Built on 157,000 square metres of land in the capital Muscat, Mall of Oman will have 350 stores including a Carrefour outlet and a cinema complex, MAF said in a statement.

The project will be Oman’s largest shopping and entertainment complex and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company added.

MAF, the sole franchisee of Carrefour hypermarkets in the region, said 1,500 jobs would be created during construction of the mall and an additional 3,500 permanent jobs were expected once the shopping mall was open. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.