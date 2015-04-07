FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Pacific Control Systems raises 1 bln dirhams in 72-month loans
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Pacific Control Systems raises 1 bln dirhams in 72-month loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Control Systems, a Dubai-based information and communications technology provider, has raised 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) in 72-month loans, to partly finance expansion its plans.

NBF Capital, a unit of National Bank of Fujairah, was financial advisor for the deal. It was joined by Al Khalij Commercial Bank QSC as lead arranger, National Bank of Fujairah said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The syndication was a mix of conventional and Islamic financing structures, the bourse filing said without giving details of pricing.

Al Khaliji France, Dubai Islamic Bank, United Arab Bank, National Bank of Oman, Ajman Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank also participated in the loan.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
