Airliner diverted to UAE airbase after bomb warning-news agency

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - An Air Arabia airliner flying from Kuwait to the United Arab Emirates was diverted to a UAE military airbase on Sunday after a passenger warned the plane was about to explode, the UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The aircraft was boarded after landing at the al Minhad airbase by the authorities who resolved the situation using “appropriate standard procedures”, the agency reported, without elaborating. It gave no further details. (Reporting by William Maclean; editing by Ralph Boulton)