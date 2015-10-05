FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE power plant JV may issue project bond in 2016 -chairman
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

UAE power plant JV may issue project bond in 2016 -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Emirates SembCorp Water & Power, a joint venture behind the Fujairah 1 independent water and power plant, is considering issuing a project bond, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

The bond may launch early in 2016 and would be used to refinance debt, Faisal Najed, chairman of Emirates SembCorp Water & Power, said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Emirates Sembcorp Water & Power is a joint venture whose ownership split 60/40 between Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (ADWEA) and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.