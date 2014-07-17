FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE private equity firms Ithmar Capital, Gulf Capital planning IPOs
#Market News
July 17, 2014

UAE private equity firms Ithmar Capital, Gulf Capital planning IPOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI/ABU DHABI, July 17 (Reuters - United Arab Emirates-based private equity firms Ithmar Capital and Gulf Capital are looking to sell shares to the public as they seek cash for new investments, according to sources.

Dubai-based Ithmar Capital, which manages over $800 million in investments, is looking to raise 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) for new assets, particularly in the education and healthcare industry, two sources said.

Abu Dhabi-based buyout firm Gulf Capital is considering an IPO to access more capital and expand its offering in the region, three people said, with one saying the listing was earmarked for the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange before the end of the year. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Stanley Carvalho Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

