FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese investor buys assets worth $1.9 bln from Dubai developer
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese investor buys assets worth $1.9 bln from Dubai developer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Property developer Dubai Pearl said on Monday it sold property assets valued at $1.9 billion to a Hong Kong investor, in a sign of increasing Chinese investments to Dubai’s booming property market.

The transaction, which brings to an end a two-year delay in the development of the Pearl project, includes the sale of high-end residences and serviced apartments and two 5-star hotels, the company said in an emailed statement.

Chow Tai Fook Endowment Industry Investment Development (Group) Ltd (CTFE), the exclusive development partner of China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, will use Dubai as its first international destination for its Chow Tai Fook districts which it develops in various cities of China.

Dubai Pearl is a 20 million square feet mixed-use scheme overlooking the Palm Jumeirah containing branded apartments retail and leisure, commercial offices and hospitality units. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.