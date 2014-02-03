Chinese investor buys assets worth $1.9 bln from Dubai developer

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Property developer Dubai Pearl said on Monday it sold property assets valued at $1.9 billion to a Hong Kong investor, in a sign of increasing Chinese investments to Dubai’s booming property market.

The transaction, which brings to an end a two-year delay in the development of the Pearl project, includes the sale of high-end residences and serviced apartments and two 5-star hotels, the company said in an emailed statement.

Chow Tai Fook Endowment Industry Investment Development (Group) Ltd (CTFE), the exclusive development partner of China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, will use Dubai as its first international destination for its Chow Tai Fook districts which it develops in various cities of China.

Dubai Pearl is a 20 million square feet mixed-use scheme overlooking the Palm Jumeirah containing branded apartments retail and leisure, commercial offices and hospitality units. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)