FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Abu Dhabi reintroduces 5 percent rent cap after three years
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 8 months ago

Abu Dhabi reintroduces 5 percent rent cap after three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The emirate of Abu Dhabi reintroduced a 5 percent cap on annual rent increases on Tuesday in an effort to protect tenants from unjustified hikes, after abolishing the cap three years ago.

After 18 months of relatively stable conditions, real estate prices showed signs of declining in the three months to June 30 as low oil prices slowed Abu Dhabi's economy, consultancy JLL said in July.

"Rents are going down, so to be fair to everyone, there is a cap of 5 percent now. This way tenants will be protected from some landlords" who try to raise rents arbitrarily against the trend, an Abu Dhabi Municipality official told Reuters, declining to be named. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.