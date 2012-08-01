Emirates says Qantas talks do not include revenue sharing

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Emirates airline’s planned alliance with Australia’s struggling Qantas Airways does not include a revenue-sharing agreement, the chairman of the Dubai-based carrier said on Wednesday.

“The objective is to eventually see Qantas fly through Dubai,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told reporters, saying talks centered on a code-share arrangement, where airlines share some flights.

“The deal is likely within six months,” he said. “We are not discussing revenue sharing.”

Last week, Qantas confirmed it was talks with Emirates on a potential alliance.