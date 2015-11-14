FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MSCI to include UAE's Etisalat, Qatar's Nakilat in EM index
#Financials
November 14, 2015 / 7:28 AM / 2 years ago

MSCI to include UAE's Etisalat, Qatar's Nakilat in EM index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Equity index compiler MSCI will add United Arab Emirates telecommunications operator Etisalat and Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) to its emerging markets index, a statement on MSCI’s website said.

MSCI also said it would delete Qatari drilling rig provider Gulf International Services from the emerging markets index, while adding Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank to its frontier markets index. The changes will take effect at the end of this month.

Etisalat cleared the way for its inclusion earlier this year by permitting institutional and foreign investment in its shares, although foreigners will still not have voting rights.

Arqaam Capital estimated earlier this year that Etisalat could attract $460 million of passive fund inflows because of inclusion, while EFG Hermes estimated $360 million. The stock, which has gained 29 percent since June because of hopes for index inclusion, has a market capitalisation of $36.5 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
