FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MSCI to include UAE's Etisalat, Qatar's Nakilat in EM index
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MSCI to include UAE's Etisalat, Qatar's Nakilat in EM index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EFG Hermes estimate of fund outflows from region)

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Equity index compiler MSCI will add United Arab Emirates telecommunications operator Etisalat and Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) to its emerging markets index, a statement on MSCI’s website said.

MSCI also said it would delete Qatari drilling rig provider Gulf International Services from the emerging markets index, while adding Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank to its frontier markets index. The changes will take effect at the end of this month.

Etisalat cleared the way for its inclusion earlier this year by permitting institutional and foreign investment in its shares, although foreigners will still not have voting rights.

Investment bank EFG Hermes estimated Etisalat would attract about $547 million of passive fund inflows because of the inclusion. The stock, which has gained 29 percent since June because of hopes for index inclusion, has a market capitalisation of $36.5 billion.

Nakilat is likely to attract $135 million, while $56 million is expected to flow out of Gulf International Services, it said.

However, EFG calculated that MSCI’s decision to add overseas-listed Chinese companies to the emerging market index at the same time would siphon $173 million away from Qatar, the UAE and Egypt.

Of that total, $92 million will exit from Qatar followed by $64 million from the UAE and $17 million from Egypt, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.