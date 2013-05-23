FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO-elect of UAE's fraud-hit RAKBANK has quit-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

CEO-elect of UAE's fraud-hit RAKBANK has quit-sources

Stanley Carvalho

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, May 23 (Reuters) - The proposed new chief executive of National Bank of Ras al-Khaimah (RAKBANK), one of two banks which earlier this month were named as victims of a massive global bank card fraud, has quit, two sources within the bank said on Thursday.

Ian Larkin was due to replace the Abu Dhabi-listed lender’s current CEO Graham Honeybill in July but barely six weeks since arriving at the bank to prepare to take the helm the former managing director of Lloyds TSB Commercial Finance has quit, the sources said.

“His style of working didn’t quite fit in with the bank’s way of functioning,” said one of the sources.

A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment.

In one of the biggest ever bank heists, a global cyber crime ring stole $45 million from RAKBANK and Oman’s Bank Muscat by hacking into credit card processing firms and withdrawing money from ATM cash machines in 27 countries.

RAKBANK was targeted in December and had nearly $5 million stolen, although no customers suffered any loss, the bank said at the time.

No decision on a new CEO has yet been taken, the sources added. Larkin resigned earlier this week.

Honeybill was due to become a non-executive director of the bank once he retired in July, sources said in April.

Writing by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.