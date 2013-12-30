FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Refreshments to open merger talks with Abu Dhabi Refreshments
December 30, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai Refreshments to open merger talks with Abu Dhabi Refreshments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Dubai Refreshments (DRC) said on Monday it would open talks with unlisted Abu Dhabi Refreshments Company about a possible merger.

Both firms are franchisee holders for the distribution of Pepsi Co products.

A working group would be set up to study a proposed tie-up between the two companies, which will report to the respective board of directors “in a few months”, a statement to the Dubai bourse from DRC said.

No values were given in the statement. Dubai Refreshments has a market capitalisation of around $300 million.

