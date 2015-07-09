FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

UAE stock market regulator chief said to be retiring - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the United Arab Emirates stock market regulator, Abdullah al-Turifi, is due to retire, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turifi, a founding member of the regulatory body, is serving his last month at the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), one of the sources said. Another of the sources said an announcement on his departure could be made as soon as after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, due to happen around July 17.

The replacement for Turifi was unknown, the first source added, although the sources said Obaid Saif Hamad al-Zaabi, SCA’s deputy chief executive for legal affairs and issuance, and Emirates Insurance Authority director general Ebrahim Obaid al-Zaabi were among the possible replacements.

A media adviser for the SCA said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters that Turifi “is in office and doing his work as usual”, adding any such claims to the contrary were “rumours”. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

