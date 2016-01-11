FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE revokes licence of Al Zarooni Exchange on anti-money laundering violations
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 11, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

UAE revokes licence of Al Zarooni Exchange on anti-money laundering violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The central bank of the United Arab Emirates on Monday said it had revoked the licence of local money exchange firm Al Zarooni Exchange due to anti-money laundering compliance violations.

The licence has been revoked with effect from Jan. 10, 2016, and comes after a special examination of the firm, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Al Zarooni was initially suspended on Nov. 10, 2015 from conducting business in remittances, currency exchange and payment of wages, the statement added.

The U.S. Treasury said on Nov. 12 it had imposed sanctions on the Altaf Khanani Money Laundering Organization and its Dubai-based supporter, the Al Zarooni Exchange, for laundering money for criminals and political extremists.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French

