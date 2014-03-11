UAE'S Emirates REIT to raise at least $135 mln in Dubai IPO

(Recasts with official announcement, details)

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ first real estate investment trust, Emirates REIT, said on Tuesday that it planned to raise at least 500 million dirhams ($135 million) through an initial public offer of its shares on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse.

The company will use the proceeds for possible future acquisitions and investment in existing assets, Abdulla al-Hamli, chairman of its Management Board, told reporters without giving a firm time frame for the IPO.

The value of the company is not known yet and the IPO will be conducted through a book-building process. Nasdaq Dubai IPOs usually sell at least 25 percent of a company. Current shareholders will not sell their shares; new shares will be issued for the IPO.

Emirates REIT, which was formed in 2010 and complies with Islamic investment principles, appointed Shuaa Capital sponsor for the IPO while Shuaa and Emirates NBD will be joint bookrunners.

As of last December, the company had 10 properties comprising 1.2 million square feet of net leasable area; its total assets were valued at about $333 million, it said.

Dubai Islamic Bank currently owns 30.9 percent of the company, two units of the Dubai Holding conglomerate own a combined 27.1 percent, Emirates NBD owns 4.5 percent, Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes has 4.2 percent and Dubai property developer Deyaar has 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)