UAE November central bank foreign assets at $85.7 billion

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank's foreign currency assets rose 16.9 percent from a year earlier to 314.6 billion dirhams ($85.7 billion) in November, official data showed on Sunday. UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS 11/14 10/14 11/13 bln dirhams 314.6 311.6 269.2 deposits 131.9 125.9 89.8 foreign securities 135.4 141.8 134.5 NOTE. Data as of the end of the period. 2014 figures are provisional and subject to revision. Assets include Dubai government bonds worth 36.72 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)