UAE November central bank foreign assets at $85.7 billion
#Market News
January 18, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

UAE November central bank foreign assets at $85.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank's
foreign currency assets rose 16.9 percent from a year earlier to
314.6 billion dirhams ($85.7 billion) in November, official data
showed on Sunday.
    
UAE C.BANK FOREIGN CURRENCY ASSETS   11/14     10/14     11/13
 bln dirhams                         314.6     311.6     269.2
 deposits                            131.9     125.9      89.8
 foreign securities                  135.4     141.8     134.5
    NOTE. Data as of the end of the period. 2014 figures are
provisional and subject to revision. Assets include Dubai
government bonds worth 36.72 billion dirhams. 

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
