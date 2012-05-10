FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates 2011 profits hit by high fuel costs, down 72 pct
May 10, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Emirates 2011 profits hit by high fuel costs, down 72 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates reported a 72-percent drop in 2011 profits on Thursday as soaring fuel prices accounted for nearly half of the Gulf carrier’s costs.

Emirates, among the top 10 in the world by passenger numbers, had profit of 1.5 billion dirhams ($409 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, compared to profit of $1.5 billion in 2010.

Revenue at the Dubai government-owned airline was 62.3 billion dirhams in 2011, up 14.9 percent.

The airline’s fuel bill rose 44.4 percent in the 2011/2012 financial year to 24.3 billion dirhams, it said.

“In addition to the cost of fuel, Emirates had an operationally challenging year with the political unrest across the Middle East and North Africa affecting flight schedules,” the airline said in a statement.

The Dubai government-owned airline said profits for the wider Emirates Group was 2.3 billion dirhams, including airline services arm, Dnata. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)

