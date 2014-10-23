FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Tabreed's Q3 profit rises 28 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

UAE's Tabreed's Q3 profit rises 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates utility Tabreed reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday as revenue increased and it cut finance costs.

The Dubai-listed firm made a net profit of 95.86 million dirhams ($26.1 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, up from 75.11 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue was 344.41 million dirhams. That compares with 329.23 million dirhams in the same quarter of last year.

Tabreed improved its operational efficiencies and cut finance costs during the quarter, Chief Executive Jasim Husain Thabet said in the statement.

In July, Tabreed led a consortium that won a contract to provide district cooling services in Abu Dhabi worth 1.05 billion dirhams.

Tabreed has 67 district cooling plants across the Gulf. Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala holds a 15 percent stake in Tabreed, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.