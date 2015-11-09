FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-UAE says to buy two Saab surveillance aircraft
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-UAE says to buy two Saab surveillance aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to buy two Saab Global 6000 aircraft for surveillance, a defence ministry official said at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

Major General Abdullah Al Hashimi, the ministry’s executive director of strategic analysis, told reporters the value of the deal was $1.27 billion. He added that the UAE was in talks to upgrade systems on its two Saab 340 aircraft, and those discussions would be finalised in two years.

Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Editing by William Maclean

