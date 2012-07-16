FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, three hurt after U.S. fires on UAE fishing boat
July 16, 2012

One dead, three hurt after U.S. fires on UAE fishing boat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy vessel fired on an approaching fishing boat off the United Arab Emirates on Monday, killing an Indian national and seriously injuring three others, the UAE’s state news agency (WAM) said.

“The firing has led to the death of one Indian national and serious injury of three Indian nationals,” Tarek al-Hedan, an aide to the foreign minister for political affairs told WAM.

He said that authorities in the UAE are investigating the matter.

A U.S. defence official told Reuters the boat was believed to have sped away after being fired upon by the crew aboard the USNS Rappahannock, according to an initial report. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Louise Ireland)

