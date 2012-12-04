FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Dubai's Shuaa Capital appoints new CFO
December 4, 2012

MOVES- Dubai's Shuaa Capital appoints new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Shuaa Capital, the Dubai-based investment bank, has appointed Houssem Ben Haj Amor as its chief financial officer with immediate effect, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Amor was finance director since November 2011 and supervised the finance departments of Shuaa and its subsidiaries as part of the role. He joined the company in 2007 from Societe Generale in Tunisia.

Shuaa hired ex-ABN Amro banker Colin MacDonald as chief executive in April, as part of a new strategy to growing its lending business, under Chairman Sheikh Maktoum bin Hasher al-Maktoum, a member of Dubai’s ruling family. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

