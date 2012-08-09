FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Shuaa Capital swings to Q2 loss
August 9, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

Dubai's Shuaa Capital swings to Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Shuaa Capital swung to a second-quarter net loss as the investment firm continued its restructuring efforts and booked one-off costs, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company posted a net loss of 15.9 million dirhams ($4.3 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a 0.6 million dirhams profit in the same period last year.

Shuaa added most of its restructuring efforts, plus the booking of one-off costs associated with it, had been completed in the second quarter and the benefits of this programme would begin to show through from the third quarter onwards. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Bernardo Vizcaino)

