Dubai's Shuaa Capital swings to small profit in Q2
August 6, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shuaa Capital, the Dubai-based investment bank, eked out a small profit in the second-quarter helped by growth in its asset management and lending business.

Shuaa, which has laid off staff since 2011 to cut costs, made a net profit of 1.3 million dirhams ($353,900) in the quarter, compared with a loss of 15.9 million dirhams for the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

Quarterly revenues rose 95 percent to 43.4 million dirhams, Shuaa said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
