UPDATE 1-UAE market regulator appoints acting CEO -sources

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The board of the United Arab Emirates federal stock market regulator has appointed Obeid al Zaabi as acting chief executive, three sources told Reuters, suggesting he is the lead candidate to take the role permanently.

Zaabi is a reform-minded official expected to push through plans including rules to allow companies to give employees stock options and to make it easier for strategic shareholders to raise or reduce their holdings, one of the sources said.

He was appointed as temporary head of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) on Thursday, three sources aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Zaabi makes the move from his role as chief executive for licensing, supervision and enforcement at the organisation and replaces Abdullah Al Turifi, who stepped down in October.

SCA’s board is led by UAE Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri.

Typically at UAE federal government bodies, when an appointment is made from within, a draft circular is sent to all government bodies for endorsement and is then submitted to the president’s office to issue a decree for the appointment. It is very rare that government bodies will not endorse the circular, the sources said.

Turifi, who had been in office since 2003, confirmed his resignation for the first time on Sunday.

“The government has accepted my request to retire at my behest,” he told Reuters.

Sources told Reuters on July 9 that Turifi was resigning from his post as chief executive at the regulator.

Zaabi declined to comment on Sunday. The SCA could not be reached for immediate comment.

Prior to his role at SCA, Zaabi worked at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, his last role there was internal investment funds manager, according to information on SCA’s website.