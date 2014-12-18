FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE regulator urges brokerages to obey margin trading rules
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

UAE regulator urges brokerages to obey margin trading rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority urged brokerages that extend margin trading services to obey regulations and sell clients’ shares if shortages in their accounts are not filled on time.

The market regulator said it was making its statement in response to media reports about irregularities in margin trading.

Leveraged trading fuelled the sharp rise of UAE bourses earlier this year, and some retail investors have struggled to sustain those positions as the markets have plunged in recent weeks.

The SCA’s statement reiterated that brokerages must inform clients of any shortages in their margin accounts on a daily basis, and that shortages must be filled within a maximum of two days. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.