UAE offers trading platform for shares in private joint-stock firms

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ stock exchange plans to offer a trading platform for shares in private joint-stock companies, aiming to make it easier for them to raise capital with less disclosure of corporate information than publicly listed firms.

UAE financial authorities have been trying to encourage companies to list on exchanges and have changed corporate regulations in order to increase transparency in their accounts.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said that trading would begin over the next few months on a special platform set up inside the country’s existing stock exchanges, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The new market, where listing does not require full stock exchange disclosure, is also intended to serve as a stepping stone for some companies to go public, and will facilitate that process by providing ownership records, WAM said.

The UAE hopes to attract private joint-stock companies from other countries to trade their shares, including the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council as well as other Arab countries, WAM said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)