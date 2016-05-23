FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Books for Emirates Islamic sukuk over $1 billion pre-UK open
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Books for Emirates Islamic sukuk over $1 billion pre-UK open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - Books for Emirates Islamic Bank's international sukuk issue exceeded $1 billion before the opening of British business, an arranger said on Monday.

Emirates Islamic Bank gave initial guidance of mid-swaps plus the 240 basis point area for a U.S. dollar 5-year benchmark wakala sukuk.

The issue is expected to be rated A+ by Fitch. The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai.

Emirates Islamic and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators. They are also bookrunners with AHB, Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Maybank and Noor.

Pricing will be as early as Monday. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.