Dubai's $1.25 bln, two-part Islamic bond to price Wednesday - leads
April 25, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's $1.25 bln, two-part Islamic bond to price Wednesday - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Dubai is planning to raise $1.25 billion from a two-tranche Islamic bond sale on Wednesday, with final price guidance for both tranches tighter than indicated initially.

The price range for the five-year portion was set at between 4.90 and 4.95 percent and for the ten-year at between 6.45 percent and 6.50 percent, arranging banks said, indicating healthy appetite for the new issue.

Sources said order books were almost $4 billion when books closed at about 0830 GMT.

Each tranche will be at least $500 million.

Citi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Dubai Islamic Bank and HSBC are bookrunners on the deal, the emirate’s first after nearly a year. It last tapped debt markets with a $500 million 10-year issue in June. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)

