Sharjah to meet investors ahead of potential dollar sukuk - leads
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Sharjah to meet investors ahead of potential dollar sukuk - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The emirate of Sharjah has picked six banks to arrange investor meetings starting next week ahead of a potential dollar-denominated sukuk issue, a document from lead arrangers showed on Wednesday.

The sovereign has mandated Bank Of Sharjah, Barclays, Commerzbank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and Sharjah Islamic Bank to arrange the transaction.

Investor meetings will be held starting Sunday in the Middle East, Asia and the United Kingdom and a deal will follow subject to market conditions, the document added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)

